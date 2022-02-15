Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,327,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $29,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Infosys stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

