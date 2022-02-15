Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,923,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $30,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,586 shares of company stock worth $1,564,791 over the last ninety days. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

