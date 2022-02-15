Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) by 119.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Tech and Energy Transition worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,908,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,513,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth $13,055,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,414,000.

Shares of Tech and Energy Transition stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

