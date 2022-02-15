Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $30,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,384,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 66.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 27.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.21. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,956. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

