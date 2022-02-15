Range Resources (RRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RRC. Mizuho lowered their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Range Resources stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818,687 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Range Resources worth $29,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.