Range Resources (RRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $26.48.
Several research firms recently commented on RRC. Mizuho lowered their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
About Range Resources
Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Range Resources (RRC)
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.