T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $66.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T2 Biosystems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 145.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of T2 Biosystems worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTOO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

