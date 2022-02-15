Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AIMC opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $3,908,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 43.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

