StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $76.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.29. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.