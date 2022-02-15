FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.88. FedNat has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedNat in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of FedNat in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FedNat in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

