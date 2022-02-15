FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ FNHC opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.88. FedNat has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
FedNat Company Profile
FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
