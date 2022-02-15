Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $27.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of -0.65. Ever-Glory International Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.
Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.46%.
About Ever-Glory International Group
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.
