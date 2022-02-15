Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $27.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of -0.65. Ever-Glory International Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVK. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.