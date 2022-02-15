Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 545 ($7.37) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHB. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.93) to GBX 650 ($8.80) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.07) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.53) to GBX 650 ($8.80) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.81) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 636.25 ($8.61).

Shares of LON:SHB opened at GBX 592 ($8.01) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. The company has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.39. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 558.50 ($7.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 674.50 ($9.13). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 614.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 619.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.05%.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

