Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 960,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 285,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 52.5% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 105.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 2,743.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $42,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.46. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Separately, TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

