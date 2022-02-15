Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.90 Million Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,696 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 233,451 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 84,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of EHTH opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $403.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of -0.01. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39.
eHealth Profile
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
