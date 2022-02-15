Grainger (LON:GRI) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 285 ($3.86) price objective on the stock.
GRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 375 ($5.07) to GBX 390 ($5.28) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.01) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.01) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.01) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.84).
Shares of LON:GRI opened at GBX 293 ($3.96) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.60). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 304.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 308.45. The company has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17.
In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £303 ($410.01).
About Grainger
Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.
