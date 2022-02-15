Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Titan International were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 9,915.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:TWI opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.68 million, a PE ratio of 138.00 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

