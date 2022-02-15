Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 945 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TUP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 21.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 140,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 153.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 66,943 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,613,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

NYSE TUP opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.78 million, a P/E ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $34.34.

Several research analysts have commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.