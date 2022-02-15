Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,318 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

CTLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $538.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.50 and a beta of 2.04.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 31,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $254,280.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 71,969 shares of company stock valued at $582,346. 18.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

