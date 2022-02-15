Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Radius Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,410,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Radius Health by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Radius Health by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Radius Health by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $953,000.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 560,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RDUS stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $330.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

