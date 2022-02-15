Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,955 The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 44,237 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,246,000 after buying an additional 164,087 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 65.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 313,546 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the second quarter worth about $9,095,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 24,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCS. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.