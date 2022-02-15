Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 548.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KROS. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,636,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $234,980.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,539 shares of company stock worth $2,036,397 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.52. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $71.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

