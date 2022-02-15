Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $61,000 Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.27. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

CMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

