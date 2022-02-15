5,701 Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skillz by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Skillz by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Skillz by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Skillz by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Skillz by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $40.19.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.95.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

