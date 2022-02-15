Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $977,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCRNU opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

