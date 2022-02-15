Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Up 154.3% in January

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 154.3% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of QQD opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $33.97.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.
