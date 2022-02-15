Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $26.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Triumph Group stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Triumph Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,782,000 after purchasing an additional 475,058 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 717,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,723,000 after acquiring an additional 55,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

