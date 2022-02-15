Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

