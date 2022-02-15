Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $177.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.40.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $167.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $144.77 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Lear by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Lear by 116,022.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Lear by 14.2% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lear by 36.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 13.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,338,000 after acquiring an additional 34,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

