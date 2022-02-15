Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Masco stock opened at $57.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 117,911.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 30,657 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 66.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after buying an additional 504,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

