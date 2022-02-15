Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.99 Million Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 48.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPX were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SPX by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPX in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in SPX by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX alerts:

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.60. SPX Co. has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

SPXC has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.