Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 17,648 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBTX stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $681,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

