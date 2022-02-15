Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,342 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,433,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 25.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,577,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 316,667 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 18.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,516,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 239,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market cap of $662.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOSS shares. Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

