Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,493 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $1,587,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 44.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 414,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 126,607 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IMGN stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.37.
ImmunoGen Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
