Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Short Interest Up 160.2% in January

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 160.2% from the January 15th total of 415,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.32. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 50,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $524,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
About Tidewater
Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.
