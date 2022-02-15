Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Short Interest Up 160.2% in January

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 160.2% from the January 15th total of 415,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.32. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 50,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $524,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 63,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

