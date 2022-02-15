DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CBRE Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.09.

DKNG opened at $22.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

In other DraftKings news, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,342,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

