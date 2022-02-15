Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Cyren stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $12.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.26. Cyren has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 104.30% and a negative net margin of 63.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cyren in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyren by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,458,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cyren by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

