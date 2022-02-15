Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $71.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $50.48 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

