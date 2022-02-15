Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Now Covered by Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRBU. Citigroup raised Caribou Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $32.65.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $49,085 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.