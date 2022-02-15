ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.69. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ContraFect by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 661,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 211,232 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in ContraFect by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,972,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 136,479 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

