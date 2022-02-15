Brokerages Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Announce -$1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the lowest is ($1.66). Delta Air Lines posted earnings of ($3.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

DAL stock opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

