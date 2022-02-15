Exact Sciences (EXAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $66.80 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.56.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

