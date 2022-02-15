First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 64.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Merchants by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 39,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in First Merchants by 215.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.15.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

