Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,111 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 41.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.43.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.59. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.68.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

