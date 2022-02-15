BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSU. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 53,931 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,512 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,291,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 78,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,502,000. 23.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

