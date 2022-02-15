Citigroup Inc. Has $414,000 Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 26.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 35.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $130.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.