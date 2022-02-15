Citigroup Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Neenah were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neenah by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Neenah by 1,478.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NP opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $790.86 million, a PE ratio of -96.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -387.76%.

In related news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $72,751.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

