Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,784 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after buying an additional 3,369,618 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,875,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $14,693,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $114.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

