Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,461,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 170,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,580,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 225,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,120 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYAM stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 3.52.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

