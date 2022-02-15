Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 222.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

HBCP opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $344.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.75. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 39.47%. On average, analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

