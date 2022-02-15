Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Toast Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.