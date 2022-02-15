Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The firm has a market cap of $116.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.76. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $5.73.
About Otonomy
Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.
