Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Otonomy alerts:

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The firm has a market cap of $116.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.76. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Otonomy by 229.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Otonomy by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otonomy by 378.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.